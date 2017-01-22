Russell's (knee, calf) MRI results showed a mild MCL sprain, a calf strain, and a bone bruise, and he will be out one-to-two weeks.

Russell will be re-evaluated in one week, and will be out for at least that long, but likely not more than two weeks. Russell's absence probably means more usage for guards like Jose Calderon and Jordan Clarkson.

