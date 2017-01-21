Russell (knee) did not make the trip to Dallas for Sunday's matchup with the Mavericks, Bill Oram of the OC Register reports.

The Lakers are still awaiting the results of a follow-up MRI, but it was reported late Friday that Russell sustained a mild right MCL sprain, as well as a strained right calf during the team's win over the Pacers. Russell will sit out Sunday's game, with his next chance to play coming Wednesday in Portland. Expect to see more of Jose Calderon and Jordan Clarkson in Russell's absence.