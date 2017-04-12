Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Out Wednesday vs. Warriors
Russell (personal) will not play during the Lakers' season finale Wednesday against the Warriors, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
Russell, who is dealing with a personal issue and not with the team, will have his season officially conclude by not participating in Wednesday's game. He will finish his second year in the league averaging 15.6 points, 4.8 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 28.7 minutes per game. In his absence, look for David Nwaba, Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Ennis to see additional run at the guard slots.
