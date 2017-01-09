Russell recorded 17 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block across 31 minutes in a 111-95 win over the Magic.

The eight rebounds and three steals both matched season highs for Russell, who has been stepping up his efforts across the board while eclipsing 30 minutes in five of his last six contests. During that span, Russell is averaging 19.8 points, 5.2 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 31.2 minutes per game. That's the kind of multi-category production that fantasy owners were expecting out of Russell when they invested an early- or mid-round pick in him on draft day.