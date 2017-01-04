Russell tallied 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-9 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 33 minutes in a 116-102 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Russell has recovered well from his four-point dud a week ago against the Jazz, tallying 15, 28 and 18 points in his subsequent three contests while recording five or more assists and exactly four boards in each contest. Improved shooting from behind the arc will be integral to Russell's ongoing success the rest of the way, and it seems as though he could be trending in the right direction. After shooting just 34 percent from deep in his first 10 games back from a knee injury that sidelined him nearly three weeks, Russell has now gone 12-of-21 (57.1%) from beyond the arc in just the last two contests alone.