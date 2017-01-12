Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Says he'll play Thursday vs. Lakers
Russell (finger) said he'll play Thursday against the Spurs, Serena Winters of LakersNation.com reports.
Russell jammed a finger after he was on the receiving end of a teammate's errant elbow during Wednesday's practice, but it sounds like he's feeling fine. The point guard could be outfitted with a splint or get the finger taped to provide further stabilization, though it likely won't do much to affect his outlook heading into Thursday's contest. Russell is averaging 18.3 points (on 42.3% shooting), 5.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.1 steals in 31.0 minutes per game over his past seven contests.
