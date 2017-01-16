Russell scored 20 points (9-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while grabbing seven rebounds, handing out three assists and adding one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 102-97 loss to the Pistons.

Russell finished second on the team in scoring, but his minutes were a bit limited thanks to the combination of his five turnovers, some early foul trouble and a red hot Lou Williams playing well off the bench. The scoring output was a positive sign for Russell, who continues to be a streaky shooter from the perimeter, and he should retain the opportunity to initiate the majority of the offense moving forward.

