Lakers' D'Angelo Russell: Struggles from distance in loss
Russell finished with 20 points (8-20 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Friday during a 113-107 loss to the Celtics.
Russell was a little too trigger-happy from beyond the arc Friday, perhaps egged on by his counterpart Isaiah Thomas's 38-point night. Russell is now in a significant shooting slump, hitting on just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in February. He'll look to get rolling against the Knicks on Monday.
