Russell went for four points (2-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four assists and one rebound across 25 minutes during a 102-100 loss to Utah on Tuesday.

Russell had been playing pretty well over the last four games on averages of 15.3 points, 4.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, but got outplayed by Louis Williams and Jordan Clarkson in this one. His struggle with his shot continues to be a problem, as he is shooting just 40.2 percent on the year. To add to his poor performance, Russell airballed a potential game-winning three-pointer to end the game.