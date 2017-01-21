Russell was diagnosed with a mild right MCL sprain and a strained right calf following his departure in the first quarter of Friday's 108-96 win over the Pacers, Baxter Holmes of ESPN.com reports.

Russell played only the opening minute of the contest before falling to the court hard after he tripped over the leg of teammate Julius Randle on a botched screen. While Russell was able to walk off the court under his own power, the team determined at halftime that since he was nursing two injuries, it was probably best to hold him out for the rest of the evening. Though Russell's right knee isn't the same one that required a platelet-rich plasma injection back in November, he'll still head in for an MRI on Saturday as the team looks to determine the significance of both of his injuries. Both looked to be relatively minor in nature, but the MRI should provide more clarity on that front.