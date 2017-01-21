Russell suffered a mild MCL sprain in Friday's matchup against the Pacers, and will get the injury reevaluated at halftime, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.

Russell had played just one minute of action before suffering the injury. It seems unlikely that he will return, as the Lakers would presumably air on the side of caution with their young guard. Nick Young, Jordan Clarkson, and Lou Williams all figure to take on Russell's minutes in some capacity should he indeed not return.