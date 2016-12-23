Russell went for 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal over 32 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Heat.

Although he committed a team-high six turnovers, Russell posted his best point total in the last five games. The second-year guard is still struggling to find consistency with his shot, but has managed a 44.8 percent success rate (13-of-29) from the field over the last two games, although he's only drained 33 percent of his 12 three-point attempts during that span.