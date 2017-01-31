Russell (calf) will start Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.

News surfaced Monday suggesting Russell had been medically cleared to play, but the Lakers were apparently still deciding whether or not they'd return Russell to action Tuesday or wait until Thursday's game in Washington. After shootaround Tuesday, coach Luke Walton offered some clarity, stating that Russell will return to the starting lineup at point guard, moving veteran Jose Calderon back to the bench. Russell missed the last three games with a strained calf and has struggled throughout the month of January, posting averages of 13.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and just 30.9 percent from three.