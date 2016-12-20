Russell has been cleared to start at point guard Tuesday against the Hornets and won't face any playing-time restrictions, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Russell sat out the Lakers' previous game Saturday against the Cavaliers for what was labeled as rest, though it was believed he was experiencing at least some lingering soreness in his left knee. He had been deemed probable heading into Tuesday, but after practicing Monday without issue and completing the Lakers' morning shootaround, it appears Russell won't face any limitations. Look for Russell to approach 30 minutes or even surpass that mark after logging 27 minutes in his previous appearance last Friday against the 76ers, during which he accrued 15 points, seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.