Lakers' David Nwaba: Scores 14 points in Tuesday's win
Nwaba registered 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes in a 108-96 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.
With the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders losing their first-round playoff series to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Nwaba will be with the parent club the rest of the way. He profiles as the Lakers' top perimeter defender and has provided a surprising scoring spark off the bench since joining the team, as Tuesday marked the fourth time he hit double figures in points. Expect him to take on another 25-plus-minute role in Wednesday's season finale against the Warriors.
