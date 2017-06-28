Lakers' David Nwaba: Team option exercised
Nwaba's team option for the 2017-18 season was exercised Wednesday by the Lakers.
Nwaba was signed by the Lakers during the middle of last season after impressing in the D-League. He's primarily a defensive player, but chipped in 6.0 points and 3.2 boards on 58.0 percent shooting across 19.9 minutes per game during his 20 appearances in the NBA. It seems unlikely at the moment that he'll garner a bigger workload than that next season, making fantasy relevance a stretch for Nwaba.
