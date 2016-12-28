Zubac was assigned Wednesday to the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Zubac has played a total of just seven games with the Lakers during his rookie season, so he'll begin another stint with the D-Fenders to get some additional in-game reps. The D-Fenders will play the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Wednesday, so Zubac could be back with the Lakers shortly after that matchup, although he's not expected to see minutes in competitive games upon returning.