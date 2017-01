Zubac was assigned to the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders on Wednesday.

Zubac is scheduled to play in the D-Fenders' game Thursday against the Iowa Energy, meaning he likely won't suit up in the Lakers' contest later that day against the Trail Blazers. The rookie has largely been excluded from coach Luke Walton's rotation throughout the season, logging only seven appearances at the NBA level and receiving 7.7 minutes per game.