Zubac contributed six points (2-7 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 17 minutes during Friday's 109-90 loss to the Magic.

Zubac saw a big bump in playing time Friday as Julius Randle (personal) missed the game following the birth of his child. Larry Nance (knee) and Tarik Black (ankle) were also sidelined. It was just the second time this season the rookie has gotten more than eight minutes in a game. Zubac may start to see more playing time in the second half of the year if the Lakers continue to lose, as the team might want to see more of what the 19-year-old has to offer.