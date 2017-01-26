Zubac finished with 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 28 minutes during the Lakers' 105-98 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Zubac turned in career highs in points, blocks, assists, minutes, and field-goal attempts while recording his second double-double. Zubac saw twice as many minutes as Timofey Mozgov, who went scoreless on Wednesday. However, it may be unlikely that Zubac will enjoy similar opportunities often enough to warrant consideration in standard leagues. Nevertheless, the rookie has impressed lately, and he could be worth a speculative add in deeper leagues in case Lakers' coach Luke Walton opts to start playing Zubac 20-plus minutes on a regular basis.