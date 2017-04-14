Zubac (ankle) is feeling 'much better' and will receive 7-to-10 more days of treatment, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Zubac was ruled out for the season on March 31 after an MRI confirmed that he had suffered a right high-ankle sprain during the previous day's matchup against the Timberwolves. After receiving his 7-to-10 days of treatment, Zubac will be cleared to resume running. He carved out an unexpected niche with the Lakers late last season, averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in the month of March prior to sustaining his injury. It's unclear what his role will be with the team next season -- though coach Luke Walton demonstrated faith in him after center Timofey Mozgov didn't work out as anticipated.