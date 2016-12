Zubac was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders.

Zubac joined the D-Fenders for a quick one-game stint, logging 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and a blocked shot over 32 minutes. He'll join the Lakers ahead of Thursday's game against the Mavericks, but should be nothing more than a deep reserve in the frontcourt. Zubac could struggle to field minutes in a competitive contest.