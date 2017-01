Zubac was recalled from the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders on Saturday.

Zubac suited up for the D-Fenders in their game Friday, notching 17 points and 10 rebounds in the contest. He's now recorded four double-doubles in the D-League this season, but that likely won't be enough to earn him regular run in coach Luke Walton's rotation now that he's back with the Lakers.