Zubac was recalled Sunday from the D-League's Los Angeles D-Fenders.

After seeing only three minutes in the Lakers' blowout loss to the Clippers earlier in the day Saturday, Zubac joined the D-League squad later in the evening to pick up some additional run. He finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in the D-Fenders' win over the Canton Charge, but will rejoin the Lakers' ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Pistons. Zubac is still expected to occupy a minimal role at the end of the bench for the parent club.