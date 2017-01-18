Zubac scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 FT) to go along with 13 rebounds, three blocks, a steal and an assist across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 loss to the Nuggets.

With Timofey Mozgov struggling, Zubac got some extended run for the first time this season and recorded career highs in points, rebounds and blocks en route to his first career double-double. The 19-year-old seems unlikely to carve out a major role for himself this season, but this performance undoubtedly opened some eyes and should give the coaching staff some confidence if they consider using him a bit more moving forward.