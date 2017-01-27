Zubac submitted 16 points (6-11 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 26 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 loss to the Jazz.

The 19-year-old continues to parlay extended playing time into outstanding results, with Thursday's effort representing his second straight double-double and third overall in the last five games. Zubac once again significantly outpaced starter Timofey Mozgov in playing time, this time by a 26-17 minutes margin. It may have helped Zubac's cause that Mozgov's frontcourt partner, Julius Randle (illness), was held out of the contest, but even once Randle returns, he's more likely to cut into Tarik Black's workload than Zubac's. The rookie offers more appeal in dynasty formats than single-season leagues, but given his recent performances, he could warrant a pickup in deeper formats while he continues to thrive off the bench.