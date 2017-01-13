Zubac logged eight points (4-7 FG), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 15 minutes in a 134-94 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

With the Lakers trailing by 31 points after three quarters, Zubac received some extended run in garbage time while starting center Timofey Mozgov played only 10 minutes. Zubac was effective during his time on the court, but the Lakers won't make too much of production that came in a non-competitive contest. Zubac was making his first appearance with the club since Dec. 23, and should be assigned back to the D-League before long in search of more consistent playing time.