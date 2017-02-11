Zubac registered 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes in a 122-114 win over the Bucks on Friday.

The Lakers seem ready to turn it over to their youngsters at this point in the season, a decision signaled earlier in the week by the moves of Timofey Mozgov and Luol Deng to the bench in favor of Tarik Black and Brandon Ingram, respectively. Not only has Mozgov lost out on his starting role, but he's also fallen completely out of the rotation the last three games, paving the way for Zubac to serve as Black's primary backup. With averages of 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 assist in 20.0 minutes during those games, Zubac could warrant a look in deeper leagues, but he'll need to take on a larger portion of the timeshare with Black before creeping up on the fantasy radar in shallower formats.