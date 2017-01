Clarkson (ankle) will be available to play in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Clarkson is dealing with a minor right ankle sprain, but after going through pregame warmups, he feels good enough to play through the discomfort. He'll slot back in as D'Angelo Russell' backup at point guard, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-to-low-20's if the ankle doesn't act up during Tuesday's contest. So far in January, Clarkson has averaged 12.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers over 22.7 minutes per game.