Clarkson compiled 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), seven rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes in a 116-102 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

The scoring wasn't much out of the norm for Clarkson, but the season-high rebound total was a pleasant surprise. Since exploding for a season-high 25 points in the opener back on Oct. 26, Clarkson hasn't taken to the sixth-man role as well as anticipated, but he's come around of late. He's shot better than 60 percent from the floor in three of the past four contests.

