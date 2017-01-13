Clarkson went for 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three assists and a rebound over 24 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs.

Clarkson was highly efficient during his time on the floor, seeing almost as much playing time as starter D'Angelo Russell (27 minutes) and significantly more than Nick Young (14 minutes). The double-digit scoring effort broke a three-game streak of single-digit outings for the third-year guard, and his shooting encouragingly snapped back to form after he'd gone 6-of-18 (33.3 percent) from the field over the prior two contests. Factoring in Thursday's production, Clarkson is averaging 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 21.7 minutes in seven January games.