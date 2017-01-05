Clarkson is dealing with a right elbow contusion, but is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

It's just a minor ailment for Clarkson, so he's fully expected to take the court Thursday. However, we likely won't get a final word on his availability until much closer to tip-off. Clarkson should take on his usual role behind D'Angelo Russell at point guard after averaging 12.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.1 three-pointers across 25.1 minutes in the Lakers' last 10 games.