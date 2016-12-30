Clarkson tallied 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three steals and one rebound across 30 minutes in a 101-89 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

Clarkson's efficient shooting allowed him to reach 30 minutes for the first time in five games, but he's still been a little too inconsistent as a scorer lately. Over that five-game stretch, Clarkson has hit at least half his shot attempts in three of those contests, but has gone a combined 4-of-19 from the field in the other two games.