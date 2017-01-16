Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Questionable for Tuesday vs. Nuggets
Clarkson is dealing with a sprained right ankle and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.
It's unclear exactly when Clarkson suffered the injury, but it's giving him enough discomfort to be placed on the latest injury report. We should see his status updated after the team's morning shootaround on Tuesday, but if he ultimately gets ruled out, Lou Williams and Jose Calderon would likely pick up some additional minutes off the bench in the backcourt.
