Clarkson contributed 22 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during the Lakers' 105-98 loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Clarkson and fellow reserve guard Lou Williams accounted for over half the Lakers' point total, and the former has scored in double figures during seven straight showings. This matches Clarkson's longest double-digit scoring streak of 2016-17. Furthermore, the 24-year-old is connecting on 48.3 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from beyond the arc during January, making this his best month in terms of shooting accuracy.