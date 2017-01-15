Clarkson scored 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 113-97 loss to the Clippers.

It's the second time in eight January games that Clarkson has hit for more than 20 points, but he has four single-digit efforts during that stretch as well. He's capable of delivering consistent production and has done so in the past, but the lack of talent around him on the Lakers' second unit makes it a challenging task for the third-year guard.