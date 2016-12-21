Clarkson scored 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt) while adding five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Hornets.

The 25 points tied his season high, while the seven three-pointers established a new career high for the third-year guard. Clarkson's not seeing quite as much court time off the bench this season as he did as a starter in 2015-16. but he's adapting to his new role nicely.