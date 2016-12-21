Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores team-high 25 in Tuesday's loss
Clarkson scored 25 points (9-13 FG, 7-9 3Pt) while adding five assists, three rebounds, a steal and a block in 31 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Hornets.
The 25 points tied his season high, while the seven three-pointers established a new career high for the third-year guard. Clarkson's not seeing quite as much court time off the bench this season as he did as a starter in 2015-16. but he's adapting to his new role nicely.
More News
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 20 off bench Saturday•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Settling back into bench role•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Scores 14 points in Friday's start•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Will start at point guard vs. Rockets•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Goes 4-of-16 from field in 28 minutes•
-
Lakers' Jordan Clarkson: Returns to bench, scores 18 points in 32 minutes•