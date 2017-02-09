Clarkson suffered a mild right thumb sprain during Wednesday's game against the Pistons, but was able to go through Thursday's practice with it taped, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Considering Clarkson was able to go through practice Thursday, he should still be good to go for Friday's game against the Bucks. Unless he's a late addition to the Lakers' injury report, Clarkson can be activated as usual, but it will be a situation to monitor moving forward, just in case it has some sort of effect on his shot or play-making abilities.