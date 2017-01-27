Clarkson provided 16 points (8-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 loss to the Jazz.

Clarkson continues to be perhaps the biggest beneficiary of D'Angelo Russell's continued absence with calf and knee injuries, as he's now played 35 and 36 minutes in the last two games. Coach Luke Walton has rolled out veteran Jose Calderon as the starting point guard in those contests, but it's Clarkson who is still receiving the starter's allotment of minutes, playing time that he's parlayed into 22-and-16-point efforts. The third-year guard's 33 shot attempts over the last two contests outings appears to be a good barometer of the level of usage that can be expected from him while Russell remains out.