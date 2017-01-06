Clarkson (elbow) played 32 minutes and supplied 21 points (8-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in a 118-109 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

Clarkson had appeared on the Lakers' injury report prior to Thursday's game with a right elbow contusion, but it presented no limitations by the time tip off rolled around. In fact, Clarkson turned in one of his better outings of the season, and is beginning to deliver much more efficient production off the bench for the Lakers. In his last five games, Clarkson is averaging 13.2 points per game while shooting an outstanding 57.1 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three-point range.