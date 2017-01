Clarkson (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

After Clarkson's sprained right ankle prevented him from practicing Monday, he was back on the court for morning shootaround Tuesday, and his upgraded status implies that he'll likely suit up later in the evening. Clarkson has seen between 23 and 29 minutes in each of the last five games, and figures to stick in that range again Tuesday.