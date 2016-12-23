Lakers' Jose Calderon: Close to returning to practice

Lakers coach Luke Walton said Friday that Calderon (hamstring) is close to returning to full practice, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Calderon was able to get in a workout in advance of Friday's tilt with the Magic and looks to be making some progress in his recovery from the right hamstring strain, but he'll still remained sidelined until at least the team's Christmas Day tilt with the Clippers. Now that D'Angelo Russell is healthy again, Calderon will likely find himself third on the depth chart at point guard behind Russell and Jordan Clarkson once he returns, which means Calderon could be held out of Walton's rotation in most games.