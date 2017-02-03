Lakers' Jose Calderon: Drops back out of rotation

Calderon (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in a 116-108 loss to the Wizards on Thursday.

Calderon started two of the three games at point guard when D'Angelo Russell was recently sidelined with knee and calf injuries, but the veteran point guard has dropped back out of the rotation with Russell available for the last two contests. The 35-year-old is averaging just 3.5 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game over his 23 appearances in what may be the final season of his career. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent next summer.