Lakers' Jose Calderon: Plays five minutes in blowout loss
Calderon was held scoreless (0-1 FG) and added one rebound across five minutes in a 134-94 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.
Calderon has long been recovered from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for a large portion of December, but the aging point guard isn't on track to land a rotation spot on a rebuilding Lakers squad. He's logged only garbage-time minutes during blowouts in three of the Lakers' last four games and will need an injury to D'Angelo Russell or Jordan Clarkson in order to gain court time in more competitive contests.
