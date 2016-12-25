Lakers' Jose Calderon: Questionable Sunday vs. Clippers

Calderon (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Calderon has been sidelined since Dec. 5 with the strained right hamstring, but looks to be on the cusp of a return, as he was able to put in a rigorous workout Friday. Coach Luke Walton noted after the session that Calderon would still need to go through some practice before getting cleared to play, so it's more likely than not that he'll remain out Sunday. However, he could make his return at some point during the coming week, though it's uncertain if he'll be a regular part of Walton's rotation.