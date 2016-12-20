Lakers' Jose Calderon: Remains out Tuesday vs. Hornets

Calderon (hamstring) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Calderon was able to complete running and shooting drills during the Lakers' morning shootaround, but he'll still be sidelined for a ninth straight game with the strained right hamstring. The veteran point guard believes he'll be able to take part in full-court practices within a few days, so a return before the end of December isn't out of the question. As the third-string option at his position, Calderon isn't a lock to be included in the team's rotation once healthy.