Lakers' Jose Calderon: Ruled out Thursday vs. Heat

Calderon (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Heat, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

It's been just under three weeks since Calderon suffered his hamstring injury, so he's nearing the back end of his original projected timetable for a return. Calderon reportedly was able to do some running and shooting drills earlier in the week and hopes to be available in the near future, but he won't be ready Thursday, as he's officially been ruled out. His next opportunity to take the court will be Friday, in the second game of the Lakers' current back-to-back set, so look for another update on his status prior to that matchup.