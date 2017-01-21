Lakers' Jose Calderon: Sees increased playing time

Calderon finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) with six assists, a rebound and a steal over 19 minutes off the bench in Friday's 108-96 win against the Pacers.

Calderon might continue to see increased playing time if D'Angelo Russell is forced to miss time due to the MCL sprain he suffered Friday. The 35-year-old played his most minutes since Nov. 25. While he might see more playing time, he still has just one double-digit point performance this season. He is only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy leagues at this point of his career.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola