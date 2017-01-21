Lakers' Jose Calderon: Sees increased playing time

Calderon finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt) with six assists, a rebound and a steal over 19 minutes off the bench in Friday's 108-96 win against the Pacers.

Calderon might continue to see increased playing time if D'Angelo Russell is forced to miss time due to the MCL sprain he suffered Friday. The 35-year-old played his most minutes since Nov. 25. While he might see more playing time, he still has just one double-digit point performance this season. He is only worth a look in the deepest of fantasy leagues at this point of his career.