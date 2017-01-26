Lakers' Jose Calderon: Starting at point guard Wednesday

Calderon will start at point guard for Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.

The Lakers are opting to go with Calderon instead of rookie Brandon Ingram at point while D'Angelo Russel is sidelined. Calderon has seen his minutes increase the last two games, so the move is somewhat unsurprising. The veteran guard is averaging 6.0 points, 2.7 boards, and 3.7 assists in nine starts this season.