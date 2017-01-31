Lakers' Jose Calderon: To shift back to bench

Calderon will move back to the bench for Tuesday's game against Denver, Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reports.

The Lakers have not explicitly stated that Calderon won't start, but with D'Angelo Russell returning to the lineup, it's all but guaranteed that Calderon will move back into a reserve role after starting the last two games in Russell's place. The 35-year-old failed to produce in both contests, going scoreless on a combined 0-of-6 shooting with three assists and two rebounds. At this point in his career, Calderon holds minimal fantasy value, even in the deepest of formats.